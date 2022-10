Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pairing is something that no one expected. But as it's said, 'You find love when you least expect it'. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's love story is somewhat like that. The stars tied the knot last year in a gorgeous, intimate affair in Rajasthan. They made sure to keep all their wedding deets a secret and invited only a few guests to be a part of their celebration. Now, as Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot, she is also talking about the bond she shared with her Pati Vicky Kaushal. From how they met and what it is like to be married to him, Katrina has shared it all. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal surprised her on first Karwa Chauth after marriage and it's all things adorable

Katrina Kaif talks about the love of her life - Vicky Kaushal

It was during Manmarziyaan that noticed . In an interview indianexpress.com, she revealed her reaction after watching the trailer and of course, she had only good things to say about Vicky Kaushal's talent. She said, "I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, 'Who is this guy?!' At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent." Now, they are the power couple in the entertainment industry.

Katrina Kaif on her big but intimate shaadi

She further also spoke about her short and intimate wedding. She said over the three days, she could only feel happiness around her. Everyone was happy and that she could only feel good vibes. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The stars chose Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan to exchange the wedding vows. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding that includes mehendi, sangeet and other ceremonies. Post the wedding, both the stars shared official pictures on social media to make the announcement.