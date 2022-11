and got married in December last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding venue was attended by their respective family members and close friends. It was also very highly guarded venue where guests were not even allowed to carry their mobile phones. Recently, Katrina revealed that a huge fight had broken up between her sisters and Vicky Kaushal's friends.

Katrina recently shot for an episode of along with her co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and to promote their film Phone Bhoot. During the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Katrina if they had the joota chupai ritual during her wedding. To which, Katrina replied that she heard loud noises when the fight took place.

“I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting,” Katrina said. When asked who won the fight, she replied, "Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don’t know. I was so busy that I couldn’t ask).”

On the show, Katrina also shared how her mother-in-law often forces her to have parathas. When she was asked if she changed her diet after marriage, especially being part of a Punjabi family, she told Kapil that though she was used to heavy diet but she refused because of her fitness regime.

Meanwhile, Phone Bhooth has received a very lukewarm response at the box office. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 where she will reunite with her costar . She also has a female-centric road trip film with and .