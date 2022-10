Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Their romantic pictures from the celebrations set the internet on fire. Katrina looked super gorgeous in a saree and we could not take our eyes off her beauty. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina revealed that she was hungry as she waited for the moon to rise before she could break her fast and eat something. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif; check the most expensive things owned by Bollywood stars

Katrina said that the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9.01 and it was not seen till 9.35. She said that after 9-9.30, she was feeling hungry. The Phone Bhoot actress even revealed that her husband Vicky made her day even more special for her by fasting. She said that the sweetest thing was that Vicky was fasting for her as well. She revealed that she did not expect Vicky to do it, but he did it himself and that was sweet. She even said that Vicky's parents had come over as it was their first Karwa Chauth. Also Read - Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and more Bollywood sequels we can't wait for

On the personal front, and tied the knot on December 9. The two seem to be quite busy with their respective work commitments. Katrina is all set to be seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will release on November 4. She also has Merry Christmas starring , which will release on December 23. Katrina has Tiger 3 with which will release next year in April.