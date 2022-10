had come on for the promotions of Phone Booth. The horror comedy also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress made quite a few revelations about her married life. The one that is viral is what she said about 's mother, Veena Kaushal. She said that she calls Katrina as Kitto and urges her to eat parathas. It seems the lady would make parathas and tell Katrina Kaif to eat them. But the actress who is mostly on a diet would just take a bite. Now, a year later, she is making sweet potatoes for her bahu. As we know, sweet potatoes are a healthier option than normal potatoes.

Katrina Kaif has never shied away from praising Vicky Kaushal's love for his family. She has said that the loyalty, care and concern he has for his own family is something that made her believe that he is a keeper. As we know, Katrina Kaif is a very family-oriented person. The actress is very close to her mom and siblings. She has bonded really well with her mom-in-law Veena Kaushal. During the wedding, we got news of how she was learning Punjabi to bond better with her in-laws. Veena Kaushal had also organized some traditional Punjabi rituals for her bahu.

Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have some big projects to look forward to. Tiger 3 with has been pushed in 2023. She also has Merry Christmas with . It is her first movie with ace filmmaker . Katrina Kaif has said that she wants to explore more projects in the South Indian film industry. Vicky Kaushal also has five to six films in hand. He is playing Sam Manekshaw in the movie Sam Bahadur. He was the former Chief of Army Staff.