Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as adored by millions as a couple. Fans find them very loveable, real and authentic. Katrina Kaif who is busy promoting her movie Merry Christmas has spilled some interesting tidbits about her personal life. During an interview with Pinkvilla, she was asked how she maintains her calm. Along with her film projects, she is also a beauty entrepreneur with a booming business. The actress said if she is worked up about something, she goes on a 45-minute rant in front of her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif reveals her and Vicky Kaushal's first reaction to working with Vijay Sethupathi

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal's first anniversary gift to Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah style proposal; check top highlights

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rant sessions

A fan asked the actress how she kept her calm in life. She said someone should ask this to her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif said she heads home and talks to him for 45 minutes or more in a fast-paced rant session. It seems he listens patiently. If the actor does not follow what she is saying he stops her and says so. This happened because of her accented English. Katrina Kaif said that Vicky Kaushal listens to her with so much sincerity that she feels at peace. She says the couple forget their woes in this manner. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai: Meet Bollywood's richest couple and know their net worth

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are teaming up for the first time for Merry Christmas. The actress said the character is the toughest as the nuances are not something she has attempted before. Katrina revealed how Vicky Kaushal and she Googled up on Sethupathi's age to understand if she should address him as Sir. The star has also been gushing about Katrina Kaif as a very thoughtful co-star.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in 2021 in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan. The two had been dating since the start of 2019. After a bad heartbreak, she wanted to keep things slow. Vicky Kaushal has always said that he wants her to be very happy as she has seen a lot of pain around relationships before.