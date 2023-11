Tiger 3 is the talk of the town. The film released on November 12 and has been getting all the love. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya have won hearts again. Tiger 3 box office collection is not as good as Pathaan, Jawan or Gadar 2 but it has a decent number. The film has collected about Rs 188.25 crores in India. The film will soon cross the Rs 200 crores mark. The songs and the scenes from the film are going viral and people are crazy about Shah Rukh Khan's entry in Tiger 3 as Pathaan. We also have Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the film. Also Read - Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shuts down pregnancy rumours as she grooves with Salman Khan in body hugging dress [Watch]

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Ever since Pathaan and Tiger are in the news, a lot is being said about a Tiger Vs Pathaan film. There are rumours that there will be a face off once between Tiger and Pathaan. Both the films come under the YRF Spy universe. Now, Katrina Kaif was speaking to India Today and she was asked the face off between Zoya and Rubai from Pathaan played by Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif reveals father-in-law Sham Kaushal's reaction to Zoya's action sequences

Zoya Vs Rubai, who will win?

Katrina Kaif said that she does not know all the backstories but Zoya seems more experienced to her and with that experience comes more fighting experience. She further said that she is leaving that to the audience to decide. She was also asked to make a choice between Pathaan played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kabir played by Hrithik Roshan from War as her sidekick. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer struggles to match up with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan in the first week itself

Trending Now

Pathaan or Kabir as sidekicks?

Katrina laughed and said that this is a phenomenal film that she is doing which has Pathaan and Kabir as her sidekick. She praised the YRF Spy universe films and said that the best part about these films is that all the characters are so well written.

All you need to know about Tiger 3

Talking about Tiger 3, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. Recently, Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai expressed his disappointment as Tiger 3 did not work well.