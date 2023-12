Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif has amazed fans with the trailer of the film. This is the first time she is coming on screen with Vijay Sethupathi. Also, it is her first collab with Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. As we know, Katrina Kaif is hailed as the best actress in the action genre. Fans were bowled over by Zoya in Tiger 3. The actress who is doing the promotions for Merry Christmas was asked if she would like to do an action movie with Sriram Raghavan. On a humourous note, she said he would not enjoy being on set if something like Tiger 3's towel scene was being filmed. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals three BEST FRIENDS from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan; Can you guess the third one?

Watch the trailer of Merry Christmas



Katrina Kaif on exploring new territory with Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif when asked by Pinkvilla on whether she would do an action movie with Sriram said that it is a genre well-explored by her. She said she has shown her acting chops in the Tiger franchise. With Sriram Raghavan she wants to do something completely fresh. She was quoted as saying, "That's the experience that we were looking for together." The filmmaker said that she wanted a novel experience while working with Katrina Kaif. He said, "And that's something that I really wanted. I didn't want to do with her what she has already done before. That I'm using her as a star kind of thing."

Katrina Kaif jokes about the infamous towel scene

Katrina Kaif said that director Sriram Raghavan would not enjoy being on set during the fight scene of Tiger 3. She said that kind of mass cinema is not his forte or genre. She told Pinkvilla, "I don't think Sriram sir would have really enjoyed being on set during that towel fight sequence in Tiger. I think this is the world where he flourishes, he thrives." The fans are liking the chemistry of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the film.