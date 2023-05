It is Vicky Kaushal's birthday today and how can wifey Katrina Kaif keep calm? The duo tied the knot in the year 2021. They kept their wedding as intimate and secret as possible. Only a handful of people were invited for the wedding that took place in the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur. It was a royal wedding and their pictures went viral in no time. Now, the unseen pictures shared by Katrina Kaif on Vicky's birthday have got everyone's attention. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding details: Here's when and where the couple will get married [Exclusive]

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina Kaif shared two unseen pictures from Vicky Kaushal's birthday celebrations. Romance is spelled all over these pictures as the first one sees them pulling off a romantic dance pose. Though it comes across as a goofy one but it is definitely a happy one. The second picture is a selfie of the diva with the birthday boy. The caption is also quite sweet. She wrote, "A little dance , dher saara pyaar Happiest birthday my heart." All of their fans are gushing over these candid pics of the star couple. Well, do not miss taking a glance of their fancy home in the background. It looks nothing short of a paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is soon going to be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with . The trailer of the same was unvieled yesterday. At the trailer launch event, Vicky Kaushal was asked all sorts of questions involving Katrina Kaif. He even shared a fun anecdote about Katrina Kaif wanting to have an expensive bar and how he rejected the idea. He said, "We have some discussion over some pieces of furniture. So now Madam wants a bar at our house. She sent me her choice and when I saw the price, I was like I'd rather serve drinks myself, but this furniture will never come to our house. This is very expensive. This is my signing amount for a film."

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with .