Katrina Kaif shares adorable selfie with Vicky Kaushal as the couple completes a month of marriage

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have completed a month of marriage. Yes, time has just flown by. The actress left Mumbai for her work commitments last evening. Her simple look at the airport yesterday won over fans. In the picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif hugging one another. She captioned it, "Happppyyyyy one month my love". Friends like Neha Dhupia, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bosco Martis, Zoya Akhtar and others showered love on the actress. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple...we love you." Makeup artist Daniel Bauer commented that "Love Is Beautiful". Take a look at the picture...

The couple tied the knot last month in Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort. The resort was booked for three days. The couple opted for a traditional Hindu wedding. Just a handful of celebs from the industry were present for the vows. The couple had been dating for a couple of years now. The couple kept the wedding secret from the media. After the nuptials, they shared pics with the caption, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Vicky Kaushal is in Indore for the shoot of Luka Chuppi 2. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan as his leading lady. Some days back, she was seen dropping him off at the airport. The couple have moved into a new home in Juhu. Facing the Arabian Sea, the house is a spacious apartment with 5 bedrooms and a huge deck. Katrina Kaif is busy with the shoot of Tiger 3 that sees her pair with Salman Khan. She is also doing a film with Vijay Sethupathi and Andhadhun maker, Sriram Raghavan.