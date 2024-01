Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for the most adorable pair. They both never fail to dish out couple goals whenever they are spotted together. They also share some really adorable pictures on social media, and watching this gorgeous couple is always a treat. They have made sure they celebrate each festival together and hence they decided to spend the last few days of 2023 together. Yes, recently Katrina and Vicky travelled to Rajasthan to celebrate New Year. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport when they went for their holidays. Today, they were spotted returning to Mumbai from their holidays. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Fashion trends 2024: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more actresses raise the bar

Vicky and Katrina's New Year celebrations

However, Katrina is still in a holiday mode. Yes, the diva has shared some unseen pictures from her New Year holidays with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. In the pictures, Katrina is seen wearing a cute printed checks dress and her smile has our heart. Also Read - Katrina Kaif dancing away with kids to Halamithi Habibo is the perfect dose of cuteness and energy you need to kickstart 2024 [Watch Video]

In another picture, she is seen posing with Vicky and they look too adorable together. They are also seen enjoying the sunset while resting. Along with these pictures, she wrote,"Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas !!!" Also Read - Old video of Vicky Kaushal from acting school will make your jaws drop; netizens have drastic reactions

Trending Now

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Merry Christmas. She will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer of the film has released and it looks so interesting. People have loved the performances and are eagerly waiting for the film's release. Merry Christmas is all set to release on January 12, 2024.

Katrina was recently seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She reprised her role as Zoya and was quite fabulous in the movie. Tiger 3 did a decent job and had good box office collections.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he was seen in Sam Bahadur and was praised for his performance. His film received good response from the critics as well as fans but it could not do well at the box office as it had a clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Animal did a great job and became one of the best films of 2023.