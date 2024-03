Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours have been doing the rounds ever since the actress married Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. Any appearance the Tiger 3 actress makes in a loose outfit hits the headlines with endless speculation of her being pregnant. Lately, when Katrina Kaif was traveling to Delhi to attend a cricket match, her pregnancy rumours sparked as she was wearing a long dress paired with a jacket. But seems like the actress gives a damn about the constant pregnancy rumours and continues to slay in a lovely long summery dress. The latest Instagram post of Katrina is considered her indirect reaction to the constant rumours of her pregnancy. Kat dropped her close-up pictures that clearly show she isn’t pregnant and is not expecting and the netizens can calm down. Also Read - Amid pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif leaves everyone speechless with her beauty; netizens say 'Prettiest woman ever'

Checkout the latest picture of Katrina Kaif Also Read - Suhana Khan to Kriti Sanon: Bollywood actresses' morning skincare routine for glowing skin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar to Ajay Devgn: How Cricket Legends and Bollywood icons scored Big in India's IPO rush

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved and popular actresses in the tinsel town and the curiosity around her personal life is obvious at its peak. Especially the way she conducts herself after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal is extremely admirable. She has turned into a typical Punjabi bahu for her in-laws and even cooks sometimes for them. While Vicky and Kat consider themselves equally lucky to have each other in life.

During the promotion of her latest release Merry Christmas Katrina spoke about this one adorable habit of Vicky and that is he is a great listener. Kat added that he not only listens but even asks her to repeat something as she goes on a rant and due to her English having that accent, he understands, he tells her to say it again. This man is a keeper.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married two years ago and this December they will be celebrating their third anniversary together.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif