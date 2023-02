Sidharth Malhotra is all set to get married to the love of his life Kiara Advani. The couple has reached Jaisalmer for the royal wedding and the family and friends are elated to witness this most beautiful wedding of the year. But why did Sid and Kiara choose this royal haveli in Jaisalmer, they could have done even more royally in Mumbai as it would have been easier even in logistics. But getting married royally is a one-time experience in a lifetime. Sidharth and Kiara are damn sure about being together forever, and that is why they are making it every bit special.

An insider reveals that , a close buddy of Sidharth Malhotra, suggested Sidharth go the royal way for his wedding with Kiara Advani as she shared her experience of getting married to at Six Senses Palace. The wedding of the couple was fixed before they both made an appearance at 's show Koffee With Karan 7, but after the show, Vicky and. Katrina had a good chat and that's how they both asked Sidharth to go royal way for his wedding.

The wedding festivities have begun, and now the Shershaah couple is all set to reportedly get married on February 7. Earlier it was suggested that Sidharth and Kiara will get married on February 6, but it seems like the dat has been postponed for a day. All the guests right including Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and many more have reached the venue to witness this grand wedding. It was BollywoodLife who broke the news of Sidharth and Kiara planning to get married in January, but due to not having auspicious dates in the said month, the couple shifted it February month and now it's just a day left for them to become the man and wife and we cannot wait for them to reveal the pictures of them as dulha and dulhan.