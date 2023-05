Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's relationship faced immense scrutiny from newspapers and channels when they were allegedly a couple. He has been her mentor in the industry. Katrina Kaif has admitted that he has been on immense help whether it is finding her a home or helping with visa issues. The two split somewhere near 2010. Post that, she dated Ranbir Kapoor for six long years. There were many rumors on how Katrina Kaif felt a little 'stifled' in her relationship with Salman Khan and so on. The actress fell for Ranbir Kapoor during the making of Ajab Prem Ki Gazaab Kahani. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to think about motherhood only after THIS project? HOT SCOOP

KATRINA KAIF'S OLD ARTICLE RESURFACES ON REDDIT

Today, someone has shared an old article about Katrina Kaif. It is from 2007 Mumbai Mirror. In the article, it is mentioned how staff members of films are scared of actress fearing that if they upset her she will complain to Salman Khan. They were in a relationship then. Take a look at the article below...

As we know, the split was rumoured to be a bad one. It was said that Katrina Kaif allegedly broke up with him over an SMS.

NETIZENS TROLL KATRINA KAIF OVER THIS

Katrina Kaif has been in the news on the Bollywood section of Reddit. The article from Ek Tha Tiger where Salman Khan raked up a issue over her short dress also trended because of Palak Tiwari's comments. Then, we had the deluge of comments on the whole Neetu Kapoor Instagram story. Katrina Kaif is in the news as it has been reported that she will consider planning a family after the shoot of Jee Lee Zara winds up. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are still friends and will be seen on Tiger 3 which is coming on Diwali. It seems she will wow audiences with some daredevil action scenes.