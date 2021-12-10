It's official! and have finally become man and wife as they tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. Bollywood celebrities lined up to shower their good wishes upon the couple. However, fans of have been sending the Dabangg Khan some love and sympathy on social media on the occassion. Also Read - Anushka Sharma wishes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif; confirms they are turning neighbours in the most hilarious way

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married.

Le Salman bhai: pic.twitter.com/Exmu5s82lR — Sameen⭐ (@oye_sam04) December 9, 2021

Sending my sympathy to Salman Bhai.

????#KatrinaVickyKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/neuDeIdk69 — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) December 9, 2021

Vicky Katrina Wedding Salman Bhai Right now.??? pic.twitter.com/EARAjs2qyd — Jenish Patel  (@sir_Jenishpatel) December 9, 2021

no one cares about salman bhai ?? pic.twitter.com/dr6ftmpgUZ — supernova (@sidhear67) December 9, 2021

COLORS SHOW MORE OF UMAR Stay Strong Salman Bhai :( pic.twitter.com/pImQrEuuTc — JAVED SHAIKH ⚡ (@javedshaikh45) December 9, 2021

More power to Salman bhai pic.twitter.com/o8eJKWuyYa — Zalzala? (@ZalzalaMass) December 9, 2021

Trending with Salman bhai I'm crying?? pic.twitter.com/MMYkKyZkZs — Vani (Taylor's Version)? (@vanibajaj13) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went public with their wedding pictures on Instagram. While Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky is said to have worn a beige sherwani after his 'sehrabandi'. Also Read - Then and now: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's physical transformation over the years will leave you stunned

Vicky headed to the mandap in a vintage car with his baraatis, including brother Sunny Kaushal, good friend and members of his family. The couple took the pheras in the traditional way, thus bringing to an end the celebrations that took off on December 7. Also Read - Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shower them with blessings

The 'mehendi' celebrations saw 20 kilos of GI-tagged henna sourced from Sojat by the river Sukri in Rajasthan. The 'haldi' ceremony followed, with the guests faithfully following the yellow dress code. This was when the media first got a glimpse of the guests in the corridors of the luxury hotel. After the pictures surfaced on the Internet, the organisers put up curtains on the arches of the fort-hotel to protect the privacy of the guests from prying cameras. The 'sangeet' night was held on December 8 with , Hardy Sandhu, , and belting out their music to entertain the select company.

(With IANS Inputs)