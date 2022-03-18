and dished out yet another romantic couple goals as they walked hand-in-hand at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. The party was thrown by Dharma's head, and had several starry appearances. However, it was a VicKat show all over. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked so good together that their fans dubbed them as the hottest couple ever and rightly so. The Govinda Naam Mera actor had donned a designer suit and looked handsome as ever. And the Tiger 3 actress looked as gorgeous as ever in a blue bodycon dress. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and other actresses show you what to wear on a beach vacation – view pics

Vicky and Katrina posed for the paparazzi before heading for the party. The two were all smiles and looked very happy. VicKat shippers have been going mad crazy over their pictures and the video. They are crushing over what a good looking pair they make for. While some have called them the hottest couple, others have called them a beautiful couple, power couple, and main attraction from the last night's party. Check out the video below:

Talking about Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, it was attended by , Tara Sutaria, , , , , , Shweta Bachchan, , , , Nushrratt Bharuccha, , , , , , , , Charmme Kaur, Sidharth Malhotra, to name a few.

Coming back to the power couple, on their work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, The Immortal Ashwatthama, in the pipeline. He also has a film with that he recently wrapped up. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 with . She will be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Merry Christmas with .