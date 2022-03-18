Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dished out yet another romantic couple goals as they walked hand-in-hand at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. The party was thrown by Dharma's head, Karan Johar and had several starry appearances. However, it was a VicKat show all over. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked so good together that their fans dubbed them as the hottest couple ever and rightly so. The Govinda Naam Mera actor had donned a designer suit and looked handsome as ever. And the Tiger 3 actress looked as gorgeous as ever in a blue bodycon dress. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and other actresses show you what to wear on a beach vacation – view pics
Vicky and Katrina posed for the paparazzi before heading for the party. The two were all smiles and looked very happy. VicKat shippers have been going mad crazy over their pictures and the video. They are crushing over what a good looking pair they make for. While some have called them the hottest couple, others have called them a beautiful couple, power couple, and main attraction from the last night's party. Check out the video below: Also Read - Before Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, THESE 7 stars have worked for free in films
Talking about Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, it was attended by Kajol, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Aryan Khan, Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit to name a few. Also Read - Holi 2022: Here's how Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more latest celeb couples will celebrate their first Holi
Coming back to the power couple, on their work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht in the pipeline. He also has a film with Sara Ali Khan that he recently wrapped up. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.
