This morning, it was reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are allegedly getting death threats on social media. According to reports, the actors filed a complaint at Santacruz Police Station and an FIR has been filed under the IPS sections Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking). It is said that Vicky told the police that the accused was threatening and troubling his wife. Now, the recent update on the case is that Mumbai police has arrested the man who was accused of threatening the couple. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan at Sita Ramam trailer, Naga Chaitanya with Aamir Khan and more South Indian actors papped [VIEW PICS]

According to a report in India Today, the accused is a struggling actor identified as Manvinder Singh. He is a big fan of the actress and also wanted to marry her. His Instagram account is filled with morphed photos of him with Katrina. Reportedly, he was constantly troubling the actress on social media for the past few months. Also Read - Darlings trailer: Alia Bhatt reveals co-producer Shah Rukh Khan's golden words after she wrapped the film – no SRK fan can miss it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Aditya Rajput??VVIP (@kingbollywoodceo)

Well, before and , many Bollywood celebs like , Swara Bhasker, , and others have received death threats. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Harshad Chopda, Sakshi Tanwar and other TV celebs who have studied in prestigious schools and colleges

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky are very busy with their professional commitments. The actress has started rehearsals for Merry Christmas which also stars in the lead role. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the rehearsal and wrote, “Work in progress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Apart from Merry Christmas, the actress has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 lined up. While the former is slated to release in November this year, the latter hit the big screens on Eid 2023.

Talking about Vicky, the actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, ’s next, Vijay Krishna Charya’s next, and Laxman Utekar’s next. Govinda Naam Mera was slated to release in June this year, but the film has been postponed. It also stars and .