Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. The couple has been giving their fans a lot of couple goals on social media through their lovey-dovey pictures. For the past few months, there have been reports that Katrina is pregnant, and the couple is expecting their first child. Well, after Alia announced her pregnancy, there was a strong buzz that even VicKat will announce the good news soon. There were even reports that the couple will announce the pregnancy on Katrina's birthday this year (16th July). However, that didn't happen.

Well, in the entertainment news, reports of being pregnant trended many times. However, Katrina's recent post on Instagram proves that she is not pregnant. The actress shared a video from a photoshoot and captioned it, "A little posing and the necessary hair flick."

In the video, we can't see Katrina's baby bump. The reports of Kat's pregnancy have been doing the rounds for the past many months, so if the actress was pregnant her baby bump would be clearly visible.

Meanwhile, fans of Katrina can’t stop praising her as she is looking gorgeous in the above video. A fan commented, “Beauty Goddess.” One more fan wrote, “U look perfect.”

Talking about Katrina’s movies, the actress has PhoneBhoot and Tiger 3 in her kitty. PhoneBhoot is slated to release in November this year, and Tiger 3, which also stars , is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid next year. Katrina was supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside and . However, reportedly, the film has been put on the back burner.

Meanwhile, Vicky has films like Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, ’s next, Laxman Utekar’s next, and ’s next lined up.