Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have jetted off to New York to spend some quality time in each other's company. The power couple was spotted at a restaurant with a group of friends. Katrina has already treated us to some serene pictures of herself on Instagram from New York. Now, a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the diner has surfaced on the internet, arresting the attention of fans. The video was tweeted by one of the couple's admirers on the micro-blogging platform, who was present at the venue.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy dine-out at New York restaurant

The fan, delighted to have spotted Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the restaurant tweeted, "Casually spotting Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif! Your sis was too shy to say anything." The video captured Katrina sitting across from Vicky at a dinner table, dressed in casuals, surrounded by some of their friends. All of them were seen having a conversation with each other, enjoying themselves. But sadly, we could not have a clear picture of the B-town couple in the blurry and taken-from-far video.



In a separate video, shared by a fan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen at a restaurant. While Katrina donned a white-and-pink-hued sweatshirt, Vicky sported an all-black ensemble and wore a black cap. Some of their friends were seated opposite the couple. Posting the short clip on Reddit, the fan wrote, "When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal casually sit next to your table."

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s trip to New York comes shortly after the release of Vicky’s Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan, which became a hit in the theatres. On the work front, Vicky has some interesting projects lined up in his pipeline, He is geared up for the release of director Meghna Gulzar’s biopic film Sam Bahadur. He is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Katrina Kaif's pipeline

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has been roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. She is also waiting for the release of the much-anticipated action entertainer, Tiger 3, opposite Salman Khan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is slated to hit the big screens on November 10.