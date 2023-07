Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one couple we cannot get enough of. The two share lovey-dovey posts once in a while on Instagram and we are totally floored. Katrina Kaif has shared some pics from their recent outings. We can see that she is looking at him with complete adoration as he has his eyes elsewhere. The actress is dressed in a black long-sleeved tee while he is in a white tee with a cap. The actress also shared pics of the coffee and some delicious pancakes topped with jam, chocolate and ice cream. They looked absolutely delish. Take a look at the picture... Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twin in casuals as they jet off for a vacation; fans call them 'classy and respectful couple' [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans are gaga on seeing this pic. Vicky Kaushal has just delivered a hit with the film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The song Tu Hai Toh Mujhe Aur Kya Chahiye is a chartbuster. Fans have left loved-up messages for the couple. A netizen commented, "Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chahiye...Kisi ki na madad na dua chahiye," while Nimrat Kaur left an evil eye emoji for the two. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a lavish ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Bilwara hotel of Sawai Madhopur. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas

Vicky Kaushal made an endearing comment on his marriage with Katrina Kaif some days back. He said that it was impossible for a couple to agree on everything in a marriage. Vicky Kaushal said that maturity was the key. He also said that it needed a lot of patience to make a marriage function. Vicky said that he loved his wife a lot, but he was a flawed guy. The actor has a number of interesting movies lined up. One of them is Sam Bahadur. It is the biopic of Sam Maneckshaw which should come in the month of December 2023. Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 coming up in November. It seems she has done some death-defying action in the movie. Aditya Chopra has told everyone to keep her part under wraps so that fans can get a real surprise. Both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will be a part of Pathaan Vs Tiger movie. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. It is her first film with Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. Also Read - Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at the MOST expensive electricity bills of these Bollywood celebs