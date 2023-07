Katrina Kaif turned gorgeous 40 just a couple of hours ago. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal jetted off for a getaway and to celebrate the Tiger 3 beauty's birthday. Katrina and Vicky took off a day before her birthday and are now back in Mumbai. Yes, you read that right. The husband-wife duo seems ready to get back in action after stealing a short trip amidst their hectic schedules to celebrate Katrina's milestone birthday. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were snapped at the airport and fans are going gaga over them. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pose for the perfect coffee morning picture; fans say, 'Tu Hai Toh Mujhe Aur Kya Chahiye...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return home

After celebrating her birthday in a cosy and romantic way, Katrina Kaif is back to the bay with Vicky Kaushal. The charming couple sported a very casual look. They were in a way twinning in the styles. Vicky and Katrina are known for their casual airport looks. And that's what they were seen as they came back to Mumbai too. Katrina wore a striped yellow shirt and cropped denim while Vicky Kaushal wore a checkered shirt and pants. They both wore white sneakers and black shades. The duo was all smiles for the paparazzi as they made their way to their car. And like a gentleman, Vicky let Katrina sit in the car first. The video is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twin in casuals as they jet off for a vacation; fans call them 'classy and respectful couple' [View Pics]

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the airport here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans cannot stop gushing over Katrina and Vicky

It is the simplicity of Katrina and Vicky that is winning over fans every single time. Unless attending an event or a party, Katrina and Vicky always flaunt their casual style file and win over fans. And that's what happened this time too. Fans called them the hottest couple and the best and most good looking couple in town and whatnot! And they indeed make for a good looking couple!

Katrina Kaif in the news

Well, just recently, the makers of Merry Christmas announced the release date. The film which stars Vijay Sethupathi opposite Katrina will drop on 15th December 2023. It is going to clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. It seems Karan Johar was miffed when the Merry Christmas date was announced today and he cryptically expressed the same on Threads. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Rumours state that Katrina has walked out of Jee Le Zaraa after Priyanka Chopra made an exit. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.