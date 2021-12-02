Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to do a court marriage today or tomorrow - reports

Everyone is now waiting for the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple are rumoured to be tying the knot on December 7, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now, reports have come in Pinkvilla that they might do a court marriage in Mumbai today or tomorrow. It will be under the Special Marriage Act. After this legal wedding, the two will fly off to Rajasthan for the big fat Indian wedding. The resort has been booked from December 5 to 11 and is not accepting any guests. Everyone is talking about the extreme measures being undertaken by the couple to make sure that pictures or videos do not get leaked from the venue. Also Read - Is Salman Khan invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding? Arpita Khan makes the BIG reveal

As per Pinkvilla, the couple might do the court marriage today or tomorrow. The families will be present for the occasion. It will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which is for inter-caste marriage. The couple need three witnesses to sign the declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. It seems they will fly over to Rajasthan over the weekend for the traditional wedding and other events. The funny part is that a close cousin of Vicky Kaushal has said that no wedding is happening. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal follow Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; wedding pictures rights sold to a leading magazine [Exclusive]

The couple have been together for two years now. While rumours of them dating were doing the rounds, no one expected that they did marry so soon. The actress is set to start work on her movie with Vijay Sethupathi which is being made by Sriram Raghavan. Vicky Kaushal also has a couple of projects in his kitty. The actress and Vicky Kaushal's chemistry was first noticed by fans on Anupama Chopra's show. Anyways, the paparazzi will be tracking every move of the two in the coming days. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and 7 more Bollywood celebs flaunt their love bites – view pics