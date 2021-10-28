Fans have been in frenzy while the media has been in an overdrive ever since news broke on late Tuesday evening that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married. There have been reports that the Udham Singh star and the Sooryavanshi diva are all set to take their ‘secret relationship’ to the next level and will tie the knot in November-December. There were also details like the wedding venue and wedding outfit and trousseau doing the rounds. However, talking to BollywoodLife, Katrina Kaif denied any such development in her life. She said that the rumours were untrue and that she herself has been wondering how these rumours start circulating around town since the past 15 years. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif breaks her silence on marrying Vicky Kaushal; Soni Razdan shares update on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date and more

Well, but that hasn't satisfied some, who are still digging out information around a wedding, that the speculated bride-to-be has herself denied. Now, as per latest reports, Katrina and Vicky will be getting married in the first week of December 2021 and they have locked a royal venue in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. It is said that the wedding will take place at the majestic Six Senses Fort Barwara, a 14th century fort that has been converted into a sanctuary and wellness spa. Located just 30 minutes away from the Ranthambore National Park, dates back to 700 years and was originally owned by the Rajasthan Royal family.

While the choice of the wedding venue for the much-awaited Vicky and Katrina wedding is grand, it is not yet known if the wedding will be an intimate affair or a typical Big Bollywood fare. The details of the wedding festivities are also not yet out, but with the kind of interest and speculations that are being circulated around this wedding, we are sure fans will learn more details about the VicKat wedding sooner than later.