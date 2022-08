All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders, the entertainment media and social media were talking about during December last year was the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding. The exotic and historical Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan was chosen as the wedding venue of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the security was the tightest you’d ever find for any Bollywood wedding to date, and in fact, the guests were even made to allegedly sign NDAs before attending the function. The couple's haldi ceremony, too, was straight out of a big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood shaadi while the mehendi was all about dhols and dancing the night away. Also Read - 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win big; Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah scores multiple trophies

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal shoot for first project together

Finally, when D-day arrived on 9th December 2021, Vickkat just looked like they were just made for each other. Now, for the icing on the cake of all Vickkat fans, the couple have apparently shot for their first project together after marriage. As per an entertainment news report in India Today, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal collaborated for their first advertisement together, and it was a closed-door shoot that took place on 29th August at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seemingly also offered a lot of films after marriage, prior to signing this commercial, but word is that nothing had excited them as of yet to sign on the dotted line.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal upcoming movies

So, the trend of ad filmmakers calling dibs on Bollywood couples for their first shoots together post tying the knot continues. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot while Vicky Kaushal will headline Govinda Naam Mera. There's no talk yet though of them doing a film with each other.