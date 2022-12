Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is having a ball with her time with her husband Vicky Kaushal in the mountains. The head-over-heels couple is busy spending their time and enjoying themselves to the fullest. The gorgeous actress recently treated all her fans with some ravishing pictures of herself which were clicked by her handsome husband. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen s]posing in the garden and looked beautiful in a floral sweater that she paired with jeans. She completed her look with no make-up look and left her tresses open. She posed amidst a breathtaking view and captioned the post as, 'Pahadon mein...... (camera emoticon): Husband.' Also Read - Katrina Kaif full wedding look out, looks like a queen in Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga | Watch Video

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's pictures -

Earlier, Vicky shared a video of himself on his Instagram and revealed that his wife begged him to not post lip-syncing videos. He can be seen singing a song and dancing on Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 from his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. He captioned the post as, 'My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!'

Katrina and Vicky jetted off to an undisclosed location ahead of their first wedding anniversary which is on December 9. The two walked down the aisle in Rajasthan in the presence of their friends and family members.

On the work front, will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside . She also has Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupati and 's Jee Le Zaraa alongside and . Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and . Talking about , he has Govinda Naam Mera with and . Their film will release on December 16, 2022.