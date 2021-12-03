It looks like it is indeed happening now. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage has been grabbing headlines for a month how. The couple have been tight-lipped about everything, which made people wonder if it was true or not. Yesterday, there was a bulletin from the collector's office of Sawai Madhopur that went viral. The administration there is taking measures for crowd control. Today, Vicky Kaushal has been clicked outside the actress' residence. Dressed in a blue tee, denims and a cap, he showed a thumbs up sign to the paparazzi that is constantly keeping a tab on these two celebs. Katrina Kaif has been seen outside a clinic in Bandra. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif was also clicked and she flashed happy smiles for the cameramen. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding guests: 120 Bollywood biggies to attend the much-hyped shaadi – deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We can see that Vicky Kaushal made a very quiet entry with a lot of staff. Someone was even hiding him with an umbrella. But the actor later turned back and waved at the cameraman. Katrina Kaif's BFF and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has also reached her place. It seems outfits from Shane and Falguni Peacock have been delivered. We guess that it is time for the fittings and overall look. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride-to-be prepares a special performance for the groom for their Sangeet [Exclusive]

Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates son Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas release; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi starts streaming on Netflix and more

The wedding is going to be held at the Six Senses Fort Bawara luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur. The resort and a big event management company was doing a recce since a month. It seems local transport companies have been hired for the ferrying of guests from the airport and venue. However, there are very strict rules for the guests. Everyone has been made to sign a non-disclosure agreement. No one is allowed to take photos, make videos or Insta reels. In fact, people are also complaining about how tough it is for the guests.

Anyways, the couple will depart for Rajasthan this weekend. We will keep you posted on all the dope!