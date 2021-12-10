and tied the knot on December 9 at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. The wedding venue was heavily guarded with strict restrictions for guests. And now that the couple have finally become man and wife, a close friend of Katrina revealed that the bride almost teared up at Vicky's heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony. Also Read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Nora Fatehi, 7 actresses who flaunted their curves in bodycon dresses

According to the reports, Vicky headed to the mandap in a vintage car with his baraatis, including brother Sunny Kaushal, good friend and members of his family. The couple took the pheras in the traditional way.

The close friend said that there were a lot of people who had questioned Katrina and Vicky's decision to get married within a year and a half of their courtship. But they knew the two were madly in love with each other. The friend further said that Vicky treats Katrina like a queen and gives Katrina respect and value which she always wanted in all her relationships. So when Vicky made an emotional speech at the wedding, Katrina got very emotional.

"Right after the varmala ceremony and the entire wedding, Vicky gave a very heartfelt speech on how Katrina has changed his life and expressed his love for her. That got Katrina happily emotional and she almost teared up. It was a wonderful speech for sure," the close friend of Katrina was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble.

Even as Sunny Kaushal welcomed his sister-in-law ('Parjai ji') to the Kaushal family, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle took to Instagram to roll out the red carpet for Vicky. Anushka, too, congratulated 'VicKat' and confirmed that they will indeed be her neighbours. According to sources, Vicky and Katrina have rented a sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which is said to be close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakh a month.