Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride almost teared up at groom's heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony - Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue was heavily guarded with strict restrictions for guests. However, a close friend of Katrina revealed that the bride almost teared up at Vicky's heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony.