All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders and the entertainment media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the moment is now finally upon us. As the date draws closer, several stories are swirling both within the media and on social media about the arrangements surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage as also their plans after tying the knot. On that note, BollywoodLife has learned who among the bride and groom is footing the major bill for the wedding and subsequently, taking most of the important decisions.

A well-placed source within the industry, who's supposed to be have insider knowledge on the goings-on at and wedding, has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that the former is paying 75% of all wedding expenses. Though the wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur has supposedly being given free of cost as the proprietors are keen on the publicity that'll flow from such a high-profile marriage for years to come, expectedly resulting in a huge boost in sales, Katrina is apparently signing most of the cheques for the rest of the expenditure, including travel costs of all the guests, security arrangements and other appendages.

On the other hand, our source apprises us that Vicky is covering the other 25% of the marriage costs, and this has also resulted in his future bride calling most of the important shots, including the decision to totally bar media coverage at the venue, get the guests to sign NDAs, make entry via security codes mandatory and confiscate mobile phones among other strict protocols.

According too our source, Vicky Kaushal was none too pleased about Katrina Kaif's stringent measures to ensure a no-show by the media as also with the choice of venue, but had little to no say as she's bearing the major costs of their wedding.