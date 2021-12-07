Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to sign film together after tying the knot; contemplating several offers? [EXCLUSIVE]

A well-placed source within the industry, and on good terms with both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that the couple is seriously contemplating signing a film together post marriage, and are likely to take it up after completing work on their other projects post their honeymoon