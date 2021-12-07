All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders and the entertainment media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the moment is now finally upon us. As the date draws closer, several stories are swirling both within the media and on social media about the arrangements surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage as also their plans after tying the knot. On that note, BollywoodLife has learned about an exciting new development that would send all VicKat fans into a state of euphoria, and it has got to do with what the couple is really good at – a film. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Salman Khan's special gift to the bride-to-be

A well-placed source within the industry, and on good terms with both and , has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that the couple is seriously contemplating signing a film together post marriage. Of course, they won't dive into it straight after returning from the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, the venue of their wedding, but are likely to take it up after completing work on their other projects post their honeymoon. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bouncers, security and hotel staff caught flouting Covid-19 norms

Our source adds that VicKat has aapparently been flooded with film offers to play the lead pair ever since their relationship became official, and they feel that now the time is just right to cash in. Word is that the film they're likely to sign, where both play the lead, is going to be with a big production house, headed by a close friend. Well, we feel that's as good a hint as any, isn't it? Also Read - Tadap box office collection day 4: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer exhibits steady Monday hold but needs minimal drops over week 1 to enter profit zone