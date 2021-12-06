Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on 9th December 2021 at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding ceremonies will take place on 7th and 8th December, and it is said that the couple will be flying to Rajasthan on 6th December. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: From confession to falling in love to proposal – a timeline of when and how the cupid struck

There have been multiple reports about the wedding like what the couple will be wearing, themes of the ceremonies, and more. Now, here's an interesting report about the food that the guests will be enjoying at the wedding.

Reportedly, on Sunday, 100 confectioners from Mumbai reached Six Senses Resort. These confectioners will stay in a dharamshala located in Barwara. It is also said that a truck carrying vegetables from Karnataka has reached the venue and it contained veggies like spinach, cabbage, and mushroom.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding is undoubtedly one of the biggest events that is going to take place this year. In the past few days, the couple is being spotted by paparazzi a lot, and last night, Katrina was spotted at Vicky’s house and she was wearing a beautiful saree.

While we have read a lot about the guests at the wedding, yesterday a report in SpotboyE stated that the wedding will be an intimate affair and it will be attended by family and close friends. Later the couple will be organising a grand celebration for industry friends.

A source had told the portal, “Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. We hear they will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date.”

Meanwhile, reportedly, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and others have been invited to the wedding.