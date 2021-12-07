From the past couple of months, there have been multiple reports about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Finally, on 9th December the two will be tying the knot and from today their wedding festivities have started. It’s sangeet today and tomorrow it’s the mehndi ceremony. There have been some insane speculations about the wedding. Some reports stated that the couple has told their guests to sign an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement) and some claimed that Vicky and Kat have decided on a no-phone policy for the guests. Not just this, it was also said that there’s super tight security at the wedding, and the guests have also been given some secret codes. Also Read - LIVE Updates Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sangeet ceremony begins; Sunny Kaushal-Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif and more stars to perform

Well, we are sure you all would like to know how Vicky and Katrina are reacting to these reports. So, a source close to the couple has EXCLUSIVELY told us that they are laughing after reading these speculations. Also Read - ‘No one invited her,’ Alia Bhatt gets trolled for not being at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding

The source told us, "The couple has been laughing over some of the absolutely rubbish stories that are floating around in the media. Totally ridiculous stories have been making the rounds. They’re an extremely private couple and this is an extremely small and private celebration with only very close friends and family. Everything else that’s being written or spoken is nonsense. And coming from random sources that have nothing to do with the couple.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rakhi gets into physical fight with Abhijit Bichukale, Bharti Singh reacts to attending VicKat wedding, Tejasswi Prakash’s brother is all game for TejRan and more

Reportedly, only 120 guests will be attending the wedding. Today, celebrities like Kabir Khan and his family, Sunny Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, and singer Gurdas Maan reached the venue of the wedding.

It is said that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and others have also been invited to the wedding.