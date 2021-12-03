Finally, it's official that and are tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9. The VicKat wedding celebrations are taking place from December 7 to 12 and guests attending the much-hyped wedding shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential. A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding, said Rajendra Kishan, the District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of the state on Friday. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride-to-be prepares a special performance for the groom for their Sangeet [Exclusive]

"These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding. We have been informed by organisers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," the District Collector told mediapersons adding that those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed without the negative RT-PCR test report.

According to the reports, the guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them. The identity of the special guests attending the wedding will be kept confidential, hence the hotel has allotted codes instead of names to all the guests. The guests will be provided different services, such as room service, security etc., based on these codes.

According to sources, the SOPs laid down for the grand wedding ceremony include, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media etc. Also, the guests shouldn't have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue, the sources said.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11. The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. The Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10. Before their traditional nuptials, Katrina and Vicky are reportedly having a court marriage.

Meanwhile, peparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur district. An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night. Both the suites have private swimming pools and gradens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

(With IANS Inputs)