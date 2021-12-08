The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is the talk of the town. A number of celebs are headed to Jaipur to be a part of the big fat celebrations. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married at the Six Senses Resort Fort Barwara, which is located in Sawai Madhopur. It seems the mehendi and sangeet is today. The groom's family will be organising a ladies' sangeet for Katrina Kaif to give her a taste of the Punjabi culture. The actress also hired a Punjabi tutor as she feels knowing the language will help her bond better with her in-laws' family. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Mika Singh invited but SKIPS the shaadi of the year! Here’s Why [EXCLUSIVE]

Now, Kangana Ranaut has written a sweet appreciative post for how Bollywood's leading ladies are breaking the stereotypes of age and sexism with their choice of life partners. The note read, "Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.....for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women...nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms...kudis to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes."

In fact, Kangana Ranaut has also said that she too has someone in her life. The actress said that she will reveal details about him shortly. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal first met on the sets of Anupama Chopra's show. Fans noticed the wonderful chemistry between the two. Within months, rumours of them dating started doing the rounds. The actor split from his girlfriend Harleen Sethi in 2019. The actress had been single for a long time after her separation from Ranbir Kapoor. None of the exes have been called for the wedding. We will keep you posted on the big fat wedding.