The wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal do not seem to be fizzling out any time soon. In fact, they seem to be vigorously fanned with each passing day. The latest reports circulating about the couple have got to do with what they'll be wearing for the different occasions, particularly the mehendi, sangeet and wedding reception itself. And while earlier reports claimed that the couple will going all out with Sabyasachi ensembles for their big day, it now seems that their outfits aren't going to be exclusively restricted to the designer.

A new report in Pinkvilla has surfaced, which claims that will be wearing an Abu Jani piece for her mehendi, a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the sangeet and, finally, something from Gucci for the wedding recption itself. On the other hand, it has been learned that might be going with Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore's designs for both the mehendi and sangeet, while eventually opting for something from Sabyasachi for the marriage reception.

There's been plenty of chatter both in the media and on social media about who'll apparently be missing from the guest, with Katrina Kaif's ex, , and his family's name, being the most prominent ones who'll probably be giving Kat and Vicky Kaushal's marriage a skip. Several reason have been speculated with the most common one being that the exes don't want the spotlight on them during the wedding. However, nobody among the concerned parties have been quoted on it, till now.