All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders and the entertainment media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the moment is now finally upon us. Even after the coupled have finally tied the knot, several stories continue to swirl both within the media and on social media about the arrangements surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage as also their plans after tying the knot. Well, one development that has recently occurred is certainly no speculation as it's been confirmed that the newlyweds have sent something special to Kangana Ranaut after tying the knot. So what is it? Scroll down to know...

and are sending gift baskets to several industry people who couldn't attend their wedding and was one of the first Bollywood personalities on their list who received said special, personalised basket. The Dhaakad actress was pleasantly surprised upon opening the basket and finding out that it was filled to the brim with scrumptious desi ghee laddoos. Taking to her Insta stories, she shared a picture of the beautiful basked along with the laddoos while congratulating the newly married couple. Check out National Award winner's post below:

Meanwhile, yesterday, 11th December, Vicky Kaushal shared pics from his haldi ceremony with Katrina Kaif and if you thought their wedding pics were dreamy, then you were in for another surprise altogether, as their haldi ceremony was nothing short of a real-life big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood wedding. In case you haven't checked it out already, we've got your back. BollywoodLife has also exclusively learned that VicKat will be embarking on a 2-month long Europe tour for their honeymoon after completing their pending projects.