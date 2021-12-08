Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pre-wedding festivities have begin. After a dhamakedaar Sangeet on Tuesday night, the couple and their families will observe the Mehendi ceremony today. A lot of Bollywood celebs have already reached the wedding venue while more and expected to reach today and tomorrow. Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi director, was one of the celeb guests who was expected to make it to the wedding. However, it is now learnt that despite a special invitation from the soon-to-be-bride, the director has decided to give the film a miss. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to attend the shaadi without baby Vamika [Exclusive]

But before you get on to any conclusion, check out the real reason why is unable to make it to the Bollywood wedding of the year. According to a report on ETimes, The director is busy with work on his next film and therefore, wouldn't be able to attend the wedding. The reports states that Rohit is in Ooty since November and is planning the next schedule of his film Cirkus with and and , and therefore, he will have to give the and wedding a miss.

The other celebs who are already at the wedding venue are 83' director Kabir Khan and wife . The two are very close to Katrina and reportedly also hosted the couple's secret roka at their home during Diwali. and , and , , Yasmin Karachiwala, Anaita Shroff Adjania amongst others are already part of the celebrations. While names like , , , and Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood biggies are all touted to attend the grand do in Rajasthan.

The couple is keeping everything very private and they do not want any details or pictures and videos from the wedding to be leaked out and therefore have put in place a no-phone policy at the venue, which allows guests to use their phones but leave it in their rooms when attending the wedding festivities. It is said that Vicky and Katrina have sold the wedding footage rights to an OTT giant and pictures rights to an international magazine – both for some whopping amounts – and therefore, they want to keep everything under wraps.