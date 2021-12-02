The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is grabbing all the headlines. It seems the couple will do a court marriage either today or tomorrow. But what has left people stunned is that Salman Khan might not be attending the wedding. This is not all. Some sources have told India Today that Arpita Khan confirmed to a close friend that none of the family members were invited by Katrina Kaif. This has left people shocked. Katrina Kaif has always maintained that Salman Khan and his family have been like her own family in Mumbai. It was the superstar who helped her establish herself right from finding her a home to taking care of her visa issues in the past. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to do a court marriage today or tomorrow - reports

After hearing such reports, trolls have flooded social media with memes. Take a look at them...

I think in this wedding salman khan will start singing "Mubarak ho tumko ye shadi tumhari" and ending up with "haan maine bhi pyaar kiya hai" line lol...just like abhishek bachchan??#VickyKatrinaWedding #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/fTyekNbu4P — axay patel?? (@akki_dhoni) December 2, 2021

Sir do you like to say something about #VickyKatrinaWedding selmon bhai: pic.twitter.com/0kkMFV68tc — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) December 2, 2021

Dil se bura lagta hai bhai #VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/2cEEVwNjiJ — Atharva Deshmukh (@Ro45hitian) December 2, 2021

The marriage will happen at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is an elite resort at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area. The couple will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on December 7 in the resort. It seems the marriage is going to be an extremely hush-hush one. The guests have been made to sign a non-disclosure agreement.