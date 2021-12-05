Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal wedding: Venue, dates, themes, guest list and more, here’s everything you need to know about the GRAND shaadi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married soon. We are sure everyone is excited to know about their wedding. So, here we bring some interesting inside details about the wedding, from dates to venue to what the couple will be wearing.