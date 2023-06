Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the IT couple in Bollywood, and the fans are in awe of their chemistry and long to have a relationship like them. They are couple goals in every way, and there is one nasty tweet regarding the couple that there is trouble going on in their marriage, and the reasons are as bizarre as they can get. The viral tweet also claims that Vicky apparently had a fight with Katrina Kaif in his vanity van and broke his phone, but these claims are baseless and absurd. Also Read - When Salman Khan openly made fun of Shilpa Shetty, while she asked Katrina Kaif to control him [Watch video]

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are very much together and are currently on a vacation. Also Read - Has Farhan Akhtar put Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa on hold for Aamir Khan?

Currently, Katrina And Vicky are on vacation, and they left a few days ago after Vicky completed all his professional commitments and enjoyed the HIT of his last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, along with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky and Katrina are currently on vacation together, and they are enjoying their much-needed vacation. Fans are in awe of how beautifully they handle their personal and professional lives. And during the promotions, the actor expressed his love for his wife, Katrina, at every stage when he was asked about her and his married life. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal to Vijay Varma: Bollywood stars who admitted that their ladyloves were way out their league

Breaking News ?️: #KatrinaKaif is not happy with her marriage life. As per Close Crew of #VickyKaushal , He is suffering from erectile dysfunction. He is also taking medicines. 2 days ago, Vicky broke his phone in vanity van after fighting with her on phone call. pic.twitter.com/a8r35xmxgz — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 22, 2023

Bhai tu kya dono ke beech me sota hai kya jo itni andar ki khabar itne confidence ke saath bata raha hai or wo bhi braking news ke saath matlab kuch bhi ?? — Najim Ali (@NajimAl50273900) June 23, 2023

Talking about this viral tweet, only if you check all this tweet, it turns out that he is a nasty man and definitely has no knowledge about the industry, and one can definitely pay no heed to him and his false claims, while Vicky and Katrina fans are lashing out at the man who made such claims and assured the rest of the fans of the couple that they are very much together.