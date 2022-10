Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot across the city along with her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina has a couple of films in the pipeline including Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Vijay Sethupathi plays a key role in Merry Christmas alongside Katrina in the film. As per reports, the film was earlier scheduled to release around Christmas 2022. But now, it seems, the makers are trying to avoid clashes with other Bollywood films that are releasing around the same time and hence might change the release date of Merry Christmas. And the producer of the same has opened up on the same.

Merry Christmas makers want to avert a clash?

So, News18, quoted Bollywood Hungama saying that the makers wanted to release Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas on 23rd December 2022. However, since Tiger Shroff and 's film Ganapath and Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandes and starrer Cirkus is releasing on the same day as well, it can be tough to get footfalls at the box office. Both Ganapath and Cirkus have sufficient buzz and hence Merry Christmas might tough time to grab the attention of the audience.

Check Katrina Kaif's post about Merry Christmas here:

What is Merry Christmas?

And hence, to avoid such circumstances, BH quoted a source, saying that the makers are planning to change the release date. It is reported that the makers are yet to finalise a date for Merry Christmas' release given the scenario. And since they lock the date, they might make the announcement soon. However, Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Merry Christmas revealed that there is no such plan as of now. He added that they planned to release the film on 23rd December and it will release on the same day, revealed the portal.

Merry Christmas is touted to be a thriller, which Sriram Raghavan is best known for. Katrina had expressed her excitement about signing the film in her announcement post. "He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him," she wrote in her post.

Merry Christmas also stars , , and to name a few.