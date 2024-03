Katrina Kaif has comfortably made a place for herself in the A-listers list of Bollywood. The actress who started her who Boom has now become one of the most bankable divas of Bollywood. Though she has witnessed ups and downs in her journey so far, Katrina is among the most favourite celebrities. In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif spoke about her movie New York that released in 2009. The movie was helmed by Kabir Khan and it received critical as well as commercial acclaim. But did you know that Katrina Kaif was a little reluctant to sign the film? Also Read - The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Pal critcises Kapil Sharma; accuses OTT creators of imposing 'po*n quota'

Why did Katrina Kaif not want to sign New York?

Katrina Kaif in the interview revealed that she was supposed to be a part of Bachna Ae Haseeno. However, her role was cut and she felt disappointed with YRF. Later she was offered New York and she felt that she was being given small, art film whilst a commercial film like Bachna Ae Haseeno was taken away from her. 'I was angsty in my heart', she said. She wasn't willing to sign New York but it was Salman Khan who changed her mind. She said that Salman only had positive things to say about Kabir Khan and encouraged her to sign the dotted lines for New York. She further added, "I did say yes to the film. I very begrudgingly walked onto the set in New York. Singh Is King had just released and was getting massive love. And I’m walking onto this, as in my mind, slightly arty film, and I’m like, ‘Where are the lights? I don’t see any lights here on the set. Where’s the camera? Such a small crew’. I was gritting my teeth." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora humorously tackles criticism over her vegetarianism in Farah Khan's recent video

However, working on New York turned out to be the best experience of her career until then and she became very good friends with Kabir Khan. She added, "My closest friends in my life are all the friends I made on that film till date." Then she worked with Kabir Khan in films like Phantom and Ek Tha Tiger.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. The stars received critical acclaim for the same.