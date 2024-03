Katrina Kaif has come a long way in her career but there was a time when her scenes were cut from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s first film Bachna Ae Haseena, where she played the role of a fourth girl in the film. Ranbir romanced Minissha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone in the film, where Kat was supposed to play another love interest in Ranbir’s film. But that scene of Kat was never made it to the big screen. Katrina who had appeared in good films like Namastey London and other films revealed to it Mid Day in her latest interview about being the fourth girl. " Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-town actresses turn heads in muted tone lehenga

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood beauties who ace the mirror selfie game

Katrina even added that she remembers how many people were telling on her face that she wouldn't be able to make it in her career."I have so many memories of people telling me to my face that you will not make it, you cannot succeed". Also Read - Vicky Kaushal keeps wife Katrina Kaif's childhood picture as his phone wallpaper; netizen says, 'Not a green flag, he's a whole forest'

Trending Now

The Merry Christmas actress even recalled she wanted to do Anushka Sharma's role in Aanand L Rai's ZERO but didn't get the role. However her role in the film was highly appreciated and till date is one of her best performances in her career. Indeed Mrs Kaushal has proved all the naysayers wrong by becoming the leading lady in Bollywood.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif

When Katrina Kaif thought her career was finished and decided to pack her bags

Katrina in one of her old interviews recalled how she was replaced after shooting for a scene in Saaya by Tara Sharma, where the director reportedly wasn't happy with her performance and she thought it was better she packed her bags and leave Bollywood. But it was Salman Khan's film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that changed her fate. And since then there was no looking back for her.