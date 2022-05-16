Katrina Kaif wishes hubby Vicky Kaushal on his birthday, 'YOU make everything better'; his REPLY will win your hearts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are painting the New York town red with their LOVE and more. The actor is celebrating his first birthday post marriage with wifey Katrina Kaif. While everyone is showering love and wishes for the actor on his birthday, his wifey too shared a birthday post for him and his reply is winning hearts on the same. Kat took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from their New York vacay and wrote, " New York Wala Birthday

I Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER ". The couple will be deeply and madly in love with each other. While Vicky Kaushal's reply shows he is head over heel in LOVE with his wifey. he replied, " Shaadishuda Wala Birthday!!! " Aren't they just the cuties!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky and Katrina got married in the dreamiest way possible in December last year, their wedding pictures to date leave their fans swooning over them. Ever since their wedding they have been sharing their pictures on social media together and leaving their fans to go in LOVE with them all over again. Katrina and Vicky indeed are made for each other couple and they made us believe in love all over again.

While Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and day Sham Kaushal too showered love on Vicky on his birthday. Take a look at their birthday post right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

Happy Birthday you star boy! Vicky Kaushal is currently waiting for the release of his next film Govinda Naam Mera along with . For now, he is enjoying his New York vacation with his beloved wife Katrina Kaif.