Katrina Kaif has certainly evolved over the years into a beautiful person. When she started her journey as an actor, she took her own time to form true friendships and genuine alliances. However, now the actress is in a much more secure and happy place. She is often seen at ease with actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who share a history as well as a present with her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina is especially fond of Alia Bhatt and has always been seen praising her on various occasions. Hence, it came as no surprise when the Merry Christmas actor took to her social media to wish the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on her birthday. Check out the adorable birthday post below.

Katrina Kaif's adorable birthday wish for Alia Bhatt is truly heartwarming

Katrina Kaif has often been considered an inspiration by many female actresses. Whether it's Parineeti Chopra or Anushka Sharma, everyone has admired the Tiger 3 actress for being a dignified personality. Alia too has often mentioned that she cannot stop admiring Katrina's dedication towards her work. Although both Alia and Katrina share a common thread when it comes to Ranbir Kapoor, they haven't let this affect their friendship. Katrina makes sure to always wish Alia on her birthday, and this time too, the actress took to her social media and posted an adorable message. Katrina posted a stunning image of Alia and wished the actress the best things in her life. Check out the adorable post below.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the actress recently wrapped up Vasan Bala's Jigra. She will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Speaking of Katrina Kaif, the actress was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. She has not announced her next film yet. Speculations are also strong that Katrina is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal.