looked the most beautiful bride ever. One cannot get over her look. She looked every bit a perfect Indian bride. Katrina Kaif wore the red Sabysachi lehenga and included everything that belongs to her hubby 's culture. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif leave for Jaipur airport in a helicopter from Sawai Madhopur: View Pics

Her veil of lehenga has Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots and it was specially customized by the ace designer Sabyasachi. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding: Sham Kaushal pens a heart-warming note; says, ' Feeling so happy and blessed as a father', Sunny Kaushal welcomes 'Parjai ji'

Talking about the details of the veil, the designer took to his Instagram and wrote, “The bride Katrina Kaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine till a work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride wears sapphire ring resembling late Princess Diana's; groom gifts her Sabyasachi mangalsutra – read deets and view pics

Isn’t that just beautiful. The lady has accepted her hubby’s tradition and culture with all the love and respect and that shows their bond is intact. While the Kaushal family too has accepted her whole heartedly. Vicky' younger brother wrote the most heartfelt note and welcomed his Parjaiji.

It was Bollywood Life who exclusively revealed to you that Katrina will become the typical Punjabi bride and wear the classic red lehenga as per request by her mother in law Veena Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December9 and shared their wedding pictures and seeked only love and blessings from their friends and family as they embark on this new journey.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together”.

The entire Bollywood right from Hritik Roshan, , , , showered their love to the newly wed.