Katrina Kaif's humour wins over influencer Freddy Birdy who earlier had a nasty online tiff with Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif is known to be cool and chilled out. Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy experienced this when he tried to roast the actress on his Instagram account. Basically, he tried to make fun of her cooking skills. As we know, Katrina Kaif loves to share pics of stuff made by her whether it is the halwa for pehli rasoi in the Kaushal household or making simple egg bhurjee for Vicky Kaushal on a Sunday. He had put up a series of easy dishes that Katrina Kaif could cook. Some of them were raw mango pickles, chilly cheese toast and mangoes with ice cream. Freddy Birdy also advised her to get Chinese food. In a silly comment, he wrote that she should peel boiled eggs before eating, and also shared his recipe to boil eggs.

He also shared Katrina Kaif's reply to his stories. She wrote, "This is not easy," to his recipe for chilly cheese toast. Freddy Birdy loved it saying that she found her gorgeous and funny. He commented, "Why I love Katrina Kaif. She's also proof that she's as funny as she is beautiful." But it is a fact that her cooking skills are quite good. Katrina Kaif makes some lovely pancakes, dosas, egg benedict and other dishes. Fans will remember her on Mini Mathur's celeb cooking show.

Freddy Birdy made headlines after his comment on Deepika Padukone's outfits during Gehraiyaan promotions seemed to have ruffled the actress. He also retaliated with a cryptic comment that read, "Everybody isn't judging you. Somebody is telling you the truth!" This happened after Deepika Padukone took a dig via an Instagram story. She wrote, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." This happened after he said that Gehraiyaan was all about necklines and hemlines. Deepika Padukone's promotional looks for the movie created quite a hullabaloo.