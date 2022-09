Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been one of the most talked about couples in the Bollywood film industry. They have become one of the most known celeb pairs since the time they got married in December 2021. They have never done a movie together but fans are waiting to see them on the big screen together. They were seen together at an award function and have also done an advertisement together. Photos from the shoot went viral on social media and fans of #VicKat could not stop gushing over the same. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra pens an adorable birthday wish for her 'love' Nick Jonas; check his reaction

Now fans of Vicky Katrina have more reasons to fall in love with them. A while ago Katrina took to her Instagram story to post a snap that showed her holding hands of Vicky. They were seen enjoying the weather. The background of the picture showed dark clouds and the clear sea.

The pair moved to Juhu post their wedding and their neighbours are Virat Kohli and . In fact, when the pair got married Anushka even wished the newly wedded pair a lifetime of happiness, love and understanding. She had also written that they can move into their new home so that she and Virat can stop hearing construction sounds.

Check out Katrina Kaif's romantic picture with Vicky Kaushal here:

Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship private for two years before getting married in December 2021. Their wedding was attended by their close family and friends. Kabir Khan, , , , Sharvari Wagh were called at the wedding.

On the work front, the actress is all set to promote her next movie Phone Booth. She will also be seen in 's directed film Jee Le Zara opposite and . Vicky on the flip side will be seen in The Great Indian Family and Sam Bahadur. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.