Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Delhi schedule cancelled amid rising Covid cases [Exclusive]

was all set to start shooting for her next Merry Christmas after her marriage with . The actress even posted the picture on her Instagram along with the lead and filmmaker and wrote, " New Beginnings. Back on set with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him". She even shared that she is damn excited to team with Vijay. It is was reported that the next schedule of the film was all set to start from Delhi. However, seems like that is not happening soon. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone's birthday plans, Tanishaa Mukerji secretly married, police complaint against Vicky Kaushal and more

A close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and the other cast and crew members were all set to leave for Delhi around this month. However, now they have postponed the plan as the covid cases in Delhi is rising each day And now the makers have decided to cancel the Capital schedule for now. The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai earlier week". The situation in Delhi is right now very scary. The Chief Minister of the Capital, Arvind Kejriwal to have been tested Covid positive. AAP minister Satyendra Jain in his statement had said that they are all set to fight with the deadly virus, " Delhi government is ready to fight any variant of Covid with full force. We have the appropriate infrastructure to treat patients and stop the spread of Coronavirus. Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares inside pics of her and Vicky Kaushal's new sea-facing apartment in Juhu – view pics

Right now due to the covid scare , once again the film releases in theatres have been getting delayed. In fact many states have declared partial lockdown and night curfew including Delhi. Merry Christmas is all set to release in theatres on December 23, 2022. However, the date might get postponed owing the pandemic. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, and other South stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut in 2022