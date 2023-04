Katrina Kaif's mom Susanna Turquotte's recent post went viral after Neetu Kapoor stated a chain of reactions where she mentioned that a girl thinks that a boy will marry her only because he dated her for seven years. Neetu Kapoor faced a lot of backlash for this post as netizens thought the image was indirectly talking about Katrina Kaif. Soon after her post, Susanna, Kat's mom, shared a cryptic post of respect and many lauded her for taking an indirect dig at Neetu Kapoor, Susanna's reaction was lauded by fans and they well in LOVE with her swag and how. Also Read - When Alia Bhatt’s cousin Emraan Hashmi advised Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to 'lose' Ranbir Kapoor [Watch]

Katrina Kaif's mother released a clarification against her cryptic post.

As her cryptic post was going viral, Katrina Kaif's mom, Susanna Turquotte, said that it was in no way directed at anyone in particular. Her post read," I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it, so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been made on social media.".

Neetu Kapoor's post that brought her lot of criticism read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years; now he is a DJ". And this started the war of words online as many felt it was for Katrina Kaif, and her mom's cryptic post on respect only added fuel to the fire, but clearly now that Sussanne has clarified all we can say is that the damage has been done.

and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for almost more than five to six years, and their breakup left the actresses heartbroken; the entire family was involved; in fact, the whole county stayed in a loving relationship, and it was almost certain that they would get married to each other. on 's show even called Katrina Kaif her sister-in-law in front of Ranbir and left the actor blushing, but they were never meant to be together. And yes, they are both happily married to their respective partners.