Neetu Kapoor's post on dating leaves fans guessing about whether it is about Ranbir Kapoor's dating life

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Neetu Kapoor's post about a joke on dating. Ranbir Kapoor was linked to the post and netizens soon started talking about his past relationships. Ranbir has previously dated Katrina Kaif and . His pairing with both actresses has been widely talked about in the media. A couple of hours ago, Neetu Kapoor posted a joke which read that if he dates you for 6 years doesn't necessarily mean that he will marry you with the joke being in the second part which talks about uncle being a DJ after studying medicine for 6 years.

Katrina Kaif's mom seemingly replies to Neetu Kapoor's post? Fans think so

And now, Katrina Kaif's mom Susanna Turquottee has shared a quote on her Instagram feed which read, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO," (SIC). It comes hours after Neetu Kapoor's post. Check out Katrina Kaif's mother's Instagram post here: Also Read - Did Salman Khan just drop a hint of being in a relationship? Here's what the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star said [Watch video]

Fans feel Katrina's mom posted the quote in response to Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Just like they linked Neetu Kapoor's post to Ranbir Kapoor's dating life, netizens have also linked Susanna's post to Neetu Kapoor's post. Yes, you read that right. A lot of fans of Katrina have commented on the post saying that it's a perfect reply to the JugJugg Jeeyo actress' post. A lot of fans have hailed Susanna. Check out the comments here:

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's personal life, he is married to and is now a father to a baby girl, Raha Kapoor. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is married to . Katrina is also friends with Alia Bhatt.