Katrina Kaif's simple airport look wins hearts; netizens say, 'Kitni cute hai ye'

Late last night, was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. It is being speculated that Katrina was jetting off to Delhi for her film schedules. The newly married actress currently has starrer Tiger 3 and starrer Merry Christmas in her kitty. Coming to her airport spotting, Katrina Kaif reached in a hoodie and black faux leather pants. The actress had tied her hair in a ponytail and black sneakers. She was all cheery and posed for the paparazzi as well. The actress' simplicity is winning hearts. Katrina Kaif's casual airport look has impressed the netizens. Also Read - Tiger 3 update: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film suffers delay for the fourth time during COVIID-19 pandemic

The picture post and a video post of Katrina Kaif at the airport were shared by paparazzi on his social media gram. And a lot of netizens commented on the same saying she looked very cute. A lot of social media users said that celebrities otherwise turn airport outfits into a fashion show. However, it is her cuteness that is winning hearts the most. While check-in at that airport, Katrina also followed COVID-19 safety protocols. She got her checked temperature checked as well. Check out the pictures and video below: Also Read - Trending ENT news today: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to get delayed, Kangana Ranaut reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A lot of netizens were in awe of Katrina's glow. Some said that she was finally at peace after marrying . Fans of the and actress are happy to see Katrina being happy after her wedding with the actor. Meanwhile, her airport spotting has raised several eyebrows. As y'all would know, reports had surfaced a couple of hours ago that the Delhi schedule of Tiger 3 has been postponed. Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan has been seeing to the protocols on the sets. However, a report in Mid-Day revealed that the schedule was postponed owing to the surge of Omicron cases in the country. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in beige saree; netizens compare her glamorous looks with Katrina Kaif – view pics

Apart from Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .